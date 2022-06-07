 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion Police investigates bank robbery

The Marion Police Department is searching for a man accused of robbing the TD Bank on Main Street Tuesday.

MARION, S.C. – The Marion Police Department is searching for a man following bank robbery suspect on Main Street Tuesday.

Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers said black male walked into TD Bank and presented a teller a note demanding money. The man then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, got into a vehicle that was described as an older model sedan that was dark in color, but had a white fender on the right front of the vehicle, leaving the scene heading southbound on Main St.

Flower said investigators are in the process of trying to obtain a photo of the vehicle.

SLED was called in to assist with the investigation, he said.

The department encourages anyone with information to call 843-423-8616.

