Marion Police investigates bank robbery

MARION, S.C. – The Marion Police Department is searching for a man following bank robbery suspect on Main Street Tuesday.
Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers said black male walked into TD Bank and presented a teller a note demanding money. The man then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, got into a vehicle that was described as an older model sedan that was dark in color, but had a white fender on the right front of the vehicle, leaving the scene heading southbound on Main St.
Flower said investigators are in the process of trying to obtain a photo of the vehicle.
SLED was called in to assist with the investigation, he said.
The department encourages anyone with information to call 843-423-8616.