Marion Police officers investigating shooting death

MARION, S.C. – Marion police officers are investigating a shooting Thursday that resulted in man dying at a local hospital.

Chief Tony P. Flowers said officers responded to James Court and Pine Street in reference to shots fired around 9 p.m. where witnesses said a man had been shot and was transported to MUSC Health Marion Medical Center by a private citizen prior to the officers’ arrival.

“Witnesses further stated that several people were observed on the corner of James Court and Pine St shooting in the direction of the victim,” he said. “The victim later died at the hospital.”

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson identified the victim as 18-year old Caleb Boatwright of Marion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8616 or central dispatch at 843-423-8399.