Marion police searching for murder suspect

MARION, S.C. – Marion Police Department Chief Tony P. Flowers announced new developments in connection to a man found dead inside a home on the 300 block of Jones Avenue on March 28.

Donshay Raekwon Thompson, 26, of Marion, is wanted for the murder of Preston Gerald, Sr. Thompson, Flowers said Wednesday. Thompson is known to be in the Marion and Mullins areas but is also frequents Pamplico and West Florence areas, he said.

Flowers said Thompson is 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds and considered armed and dangerous.

Windy Lynn Harness, 40, of Marion, is wanted for accessory before and after the fact of murder, Flowers said. Harness is 5-foot-4 and 165 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8616 or 843-423-8399.

