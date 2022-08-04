Marion police stand-off leads to school lockdowns

MARION, S.C. – Marion High School and Johnakin Middle School were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon as Marion Police Department Chief Tony Flowers called in multiple law enforcement agencies in response to a stand-off while serving a search warrant. Patrol vehicles and fire trucks blocked off portions of Euclid Street, Gurley Street and Geneva Avenue.

Flowers said while searching for the suspect involved in a shooting at the Amoco station an individual that is currently wanted by the Marion Police Department was spotted walking into a residence in the 700 Block of Euclid St in Marion.

“Other officers were quickly notified and a perimeter was set-up around the residence in hopes of capturing this individual as we have been looking for him for approximately 11 months,” he said. “Due to the location of this residence, which is approximately 200 yards from Johnakin Middle School and approximately a half mile from Marion High School, it was determined to put the schools on lockdown due to the suspect making previous comments that he was not going down without a fight and he would shoot anyone that attempted to apprehend him and students would be walking through the area when school was dismissed.”

Flowers said it was determined to be the best interest of students to place the schools on lockdown due to the seriousness of a possible threat of gunfire. The Marion County Emergency Response Team and SLED assisted with the situation.

“The suspect was not apprehended last night and currently has outstanding warrants for attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a firearm, possession of a weapon during the commission a violent crime, discharging firearms into a dwelling, discharging firearms into a vehicle, and pointing and presenting a firearm at a Person,” Flowers said. “The suspect’s name will not being released at this time.”

Flowers said an assault rifle and a large amount of marijuana were recovered from the residence.