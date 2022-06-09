 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marion Post 5 returns to action

  • 0

MARION, S.C. – Coach Malik Lightfoot and the Marion Post 5 Devil Dogs American Legion Junior team returned to the field for another summer run of baseball games at Fox Field Wednesday.

Post 5 pitcher Chris McGill tossed six strikeouts and allowed just one hit in 5-0 shutout win over Johnsonville Post 84.

Ya’Veon Brunson highlighted the day ripping a triple as Marion took a 1-0 lead in the opening inning. Luke Price added a run on a wild-pitch in the fourth inning along with K.J. Hughes to give Marion a 3-0 advantage.

Tucker Bass closed out the game for Marion driving-in a pair of runs with a base-hit single.

Marion Post 5 reached the second round of the Junior Legion baseball tournament last season, going 8-2. This season will feature games against Johnsonville, Georgetown and Latta.

Marion Post 5 Devil Dogs Roster:

Parker Ammons

Tucker Bass

People are also reading…

Ya'Veon Brunson

Christopher Capps

Hayden Hardy

Caden Hilbourne

Jayden Hilbourne

K.J. Hughes

Ryan Hucks

Tyler James

Bryce King

Jameir Legette

Christopher McGill

Luke Price

Jonathan Sawyer

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marion police searching for murder suspect

Marion police searching for murder suspect

MARION, S.C. – Marion Police Department Chief Tony P. Flowers announced new developments in connection to a man found dead inside a home on the 300 block of Jones Avenue on March 28.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert