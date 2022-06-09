Marion Post 5 returns to action

MARION, S.C. – Coach Malik Lightfoot and the Marion Post 5 Devil Dogs American Legion Junior team returned to the field for another summer run of baseball games at Fox Field Wednesday.

Post 5 pitcher Chris McGill tossed six strikeouts and allowed just one hit in 5-0 shutout win over Johnsonville Post 84.

Ya’Veon Brunson highlighted the day ripping a triple as Marion took a 1-0 lead in the opening inning. Luke Price added a run on a wild-pitch in the fourth inning along with K.J. Hughes to give Marion a 3-0 advantage.

Tucker Bass closed out the game for Marion driving-in a pair of runs with a base-hit single.

Marion Post 5 reached the second round of the Junior Legion baseball tournament last season, going 8-2. This season will feature games against Johnsonville, Georgetown and Latta.

Marion Post 5 Devil Dogs Roster:

Parker Ammons

Tucker Bass

Ya'Veon Brunson

Christopher Capps

Hayden Hardy

Caden Hilbourne

Jayden Hilbourne

K.J. Hughes

Ryan Hucks

Tyler James

Bryce King

Jameir Legette

Christopher McGill

Luke Price

Jonathan Sawyer

