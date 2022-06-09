Marion Post 5 returns to action

MARION, S.C. – Coach Malik Lightfoot and the Marion Post 5 Devil Dogs American Legion Junior team returned to the field for another summer run of baseball games at Fox Field Wednesday.
Post 5 pitcher Chris McGill tossed six strikeouts and allowed just one hit in 5-0 shutout win over Johnsonville Post 84.
Ya’Veon Brunson highlighted the day ripping a triple as Marion took a 1-0 lead in the opening inning. Luke Price added a run on a wild-pitch in the fourth inning along with K.J. Hughes to give Marion a 3-0 advantage.
Tucker Bass closed out the game for Marion driving-in a pair of runs with a base-hit single.
Marion Post 5 reached the second round of the Junior Legion baseball tournament last season, going 8-2. This season will feature games against Johnsonville, Georgetown and Latta.
Marion Post 5 Devil Dogs Roster:
Parker Ammons
Tucker Bass
Ya'Veon Brunson
Christopher Capps
Hayden Hardy
Caden Hilbourne
Jayden Hilbourne
K.J. Hughes
Ryan Hucks
Tyler James
Bryce King
Jameir Legette
Christopher McGill
Luke Price
Jonathan Sawyer