Marion Post 5 runs away with 12-8 win over Latta

As you may be aware, the 2022 session of the South Carolina General Assembly ended last month. While the Statehouse has been relatively quiet over the past few weeks, there is still incredibly important work going on for the betterment of our state. To take stock of all this work, the General Assembly is reconvening from June 15 to June 17 to address matters important to our state.
MARION, S.C. – Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers announced an arrest in connection to a shooting Sunday that killed a 21-year-old man at an apartment complex on Bluff Road and wounded a one-year old girl.