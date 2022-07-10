Marion Post 5 wraps-up regular season

MARION, S.C. – The Marion Post 5 Devil Dogs American Legion Junior team wrapped-up their regular season with a pair of games against Johnsonville and one at Georgetown, ending on a three-game skid last week.

The Devil Dogs lost 10-7 at Johnsonville despite a three-run homer from Chris McGill. The team followed up with an 8-3 loss at Georgetown before losing the home finale against Johnsonville 14-9.

K.J. Hughes led Marion at the plate going 2-for-3 with a double and RBI. Teammates Jamier Legette and Luke Price each added a pair of RBIs for Marion.

Marion closes the season at 6-6. McGill leads the team with .571 batting average followed by Bryce King with .500 and Parker Ammons and Tucker Bass at .364.