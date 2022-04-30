Marion preps for playoffs following win at Mullins

MARION, S.C. — The Marion Lady Swamp Foxes softball team finished the season as Region 7-2A runners-up after closing out the regular season on the road with a 15-0 win at Mullins. Marion will host Cheraw in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs Wednesday at Watsonia Park.

Marion Coach Jakara Hyman said there was a lot of talent in her young group.

“I’m so proud to say I’ve had the chance to see them advance,” she said. “They have many different personalities and capabilities but they all want the same thing and that’s to grow and learn from the game of softball.”

Anna Grace Page earned the win on the mound.

