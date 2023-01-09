Marion rapper’s socially conscious approach to music aims to inspire

MARION, S.C. – Budding Marion rapper Calvin Jaquan Reed, known by the stage name ConSCious, would beg his mother as a 12 year old to go to his older cousin’s music studio every Saturday to record and wrote lyrics for years until he could afford his own equipment.

“I couldn’t hang out with the older guys so I just wrote for like four years,” He said. “When I went to college after I graduated high school, I used my student loan refund to get my own studio equipment.”

Reed said he was disappointed at first learning the process of creating his own music but eventually got the hang of it. He developed the confidence to freestyle rap at the age of 16 despite his quiet demeanor. The news traveled through school and he’s been performing ever since.

“I had to write every day and have a rap prepared because somebody was going to ask me to rap,” Reed said.

Reed considers himself an emcee and sharpened his skills with half a dozen mixtape projects since 2014. He released his debut album Spectrum in 2018.

“That’s really when I came into myself as an artist and tried to make that one sound as much as an album as possible,” he said. “That’s when I knew this is what I’m really supposed to be doing. I think I found myself as an artist.”

Reed has a relatability that appeals to a more socially conscious vibe for listeners. He said his revolutionary style paired with attention to lyrics aims to amplify messages that are meant to uplift, educate, inspire and provoke thought. Coming from a small town isn’t viewed as a setback in sharing that creativity with the world.

Reed also fully embraces platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Spotify and Instagram. In the process, ConSCious has managed to supply plenty of content with new videos and music released on Wednesdays.

Reed enjoyed a busy year in 2021 with multiple releases of music including Ouwee, Go and Sorry for the Wait. He remained active in 2002 and his latest single Stop Pretending dropped in December.

Reed said he wants to continue building a local buzz in the Carolinas and surrounding areas. His song, “Stop Killing Us” was featured on Ebro Darden’s Apple Music Radio and highlighted in The Source.

“My goal is to definitely inspire and provoke thought and just bring more to Marion,” Reed said. “I want to let people know that we do have talent here. Overall, I just want to help people through my music and create opportunities.”

The reason why ConSCious writes rhymes and performs them is a noble one.

“I want to hopefully inspire someone and let them know they can do anything and it doesn’t necessarily have to be music.”