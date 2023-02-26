MARION, S.C. -- City of Marion Recreation Department hosted the 2023 Eastern District 12U boys basketball tournament Saturday. The recreation department also hosted Latta in a play-in game for eight year old district tournament.
The tournament featured teams from Lake City, Loris, Cheraw, Mullins and Lake View.
The department is currently organizing baseball and softball registration until March 10.
Naeem McFadden
Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.
