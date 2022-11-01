Marion Recreation youth football prepares for district tournament

MARION, S.C. – The Marion Recreation Department fall sports season features four year old through 12 year old participants in soccer and football.

Marion Recreation Director Cliff Wilbanks said there were more than enough players but are need of more volunteer coaches.

“We have eight year old, 10-year old, 12-year and 15-year old soccer this season and three youth football teams,” he said. “I also have two six year old football teams.”

The youth football teams closed out their season last week with wins over Mullins and Carolina Forest. The teams now prepare for the South Carolina Athletic Programs Eastern District Football Tournament Saturday at Freedom Florence.

“Soccer all-stars start on Nov. 19 and all of our games are currently held at the Green Street Complex,” Wilbanks said. “I think everything went well this season. We introduced four-year olds to t-ball last year and then we introduced them to soccer and it turned out pretty good. I’m opening up a four-year old basketball program and hoping we can get up to 30 kids.”

Wilbanks said basketball registration begins Nov. 7 at the Shannon Wilkerson Gym. For more information call 843-423-5410.