Marion "RSVP" group presented American flag

MARION, S.C. – Members of the Respond to the Saviour in a Victorious and Personal Way group were presented a United States flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol building by Rodney Berry district director for Congressman Tom Rice.

A group of Marion County men gathered together in 1970 at the Marion Opera House for breakfast, fellowship and prayer meeting that now spans a 50-year history of servanthood to the community, Berry said.

“They incorporated speakers to inspire the group. One notable speaker was former Governor David Beasley. The group agreed on the name RSVP which is the acronym for ‘Respond to the Saviour in a Victorious and Personal Way. Their prayer agenda includes our country and troops and any member in the community that was brought to their attention that needed prayer for any reasons.”

The names are displayed on a chalk board and cards are mailed or hand delivered to recipient of the prayers. The following week updates are given. The group was opened to anyone and quickly became a valuable and respected resource for the community. The Prayer group remains strong today despite having only one living member, Marion Edwards who remains faithfully active today.