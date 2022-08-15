Marion’s Healthcare Partners of South Carolina organizes community appreciation event

MARION, S.C. – Healthcare Partners of South Carolina celebrated National Health Center Week with a Patient Appreciation Day event at the Marion location Friday. HCPSC offers primary, dental and behavioral healthcare. Officials kicked-off the day with a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new onsite pharmacy.

More than 200 people paid a visit to the site.

Community Development Coordinator Tracy Vereen said several services were offered included free dental screenings, diabetes screenings and more.

“This week more than 1,400 community healthcare centers celebrate all over the nation,” Vereen said. “We went out to public housing and gave out amenities kits and went and did outreach work at Drew Farms. We’re also giving out free health screenings, raffles and all sorts of fun.”

Vereen said free ice cream from Freckles & Giggles and food from De’vonne Cuisines was also part of the celebration.

“It feels amazing to give back to the community,” Vereen said. “Very seldom do are providers get to come out and fellowship with the patients. They are the heart of what we do.”

Staff at the site are planning more activities in the future and getting the word out on additional services.

Cyndrea Mason said she is organizing open enrollment to assists with health insurance needs. Services are free to help find eligible coverage.

For more information call 843-248-4700 or visit hcpsc.org.