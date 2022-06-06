Marion shooting leaves one man dead, two-year old struck by stray bullet

MARION, S.C. – The Marion Police Department is investigating a shooting resulting in the death of one man and wounding a two-year old child Sunday afternoon.

Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers said there was a shooting next to the tobacco house on Bluff Rd at 2:15 p.m.

“One adult male sustained serious injuries and a two-year old little girl, who was inside an apartment, was struck by a stray bullet,” he said. “The baby was airlifted to Charleston to be treated for her injuries.”

Flowers said officers have several leads on the shooter and accomplices. He is also adamant that those arrested will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“This is enough,” he said in a stern message. “If you want to shoot at each other so be it, but when your poor decision-making almost takes the life of an innocent child then that is another level of evil.”

The department encourages anyone with information to call 843-423-8616.