Marion shuts out rival Mullins 48-0 in 15th annual Anderson Brothers Bank Tobacco Bowl

MULLINS, S.C. — The Marion Swamp Foxes won their fourth straight trophy during the 15th annual Anderson Brothers Bank Tobacco Bowl game against rivals Mullins Auctioneers Friday night 48-0. Marion Coach Brian Hennecy and the Swamp Foxes also clinched their third consecutive Region 7-2A championship.

“It was a good effort tonight preparing for their rival and executing the game-plan,” Hennecy said. “We wanted to send the seniors out with four-in-a-row against their rival. We just got to get ready to get back home to Fox Field and get prepared hopefully for a good playoff run.”

Quay’Sheed Scott led the Swamp Foxes with three touchdowns on the night for a total of 128 yards while running back Rodrick McRae rushed for 54 yards on eight carries and a pair of touchdowns.

Marion quarterback Gabriel Cusack rushed for a two-yard touchdown and two-point conversion at the 8:20 mark in the first quarter after a muffed punt set-up a 17-yard scoring drive. The Swamp Foxes wasted little time pouring on the points following up with a 47-yard touchdown reception from Scott and easy 21-yard grab in the endzone to start the second quarter ahead 28-0.

Marion took a 34-0 lead into halftime after a 45-yard punt return for a touchdown from Jamarius Williams.

Marion heads in the Class 2A playoffs with an 8-2 record and 5-0 in region. The Swamp Foxes will host Cheraw Friday.

Mullins ends the season 1-9 and 0-5 in region play.