 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marion shuts out rival Mullins 48-0 in 15th annual Anderson Brothers Bank Tobacco Bowl

  • 0
Marion shuts out rival Mullins 48-0 in 15th annual Anderson Brothers Bank Tobacco Bowl

The Marion Swamp Foxes win the 15th Annual Anderson Brothers Bank Tobacco Bowl 48-0 over rival Mullins. Marion has won four straight in the rivalry game along with a third consecutive region title.

 (STAR & ENTERPRISE/NAEEM MCFADDEN)

MULLINS, S.C. — The Marion Swamp Foxes won their fourth straight trophy during the 15th annual Anderson Brothers Bank Tobacco Bowl game against rivals Mullins Auctioneers Friday night 48-0. Marion Coach Brian Hennecy and the Swamp Foxes also clinched their third consecutive Region 7-2A championship.

“It was a good effort tonight preparing for their rival and executing the game-plan,” Hennecy said. “We wanted to send the seniors out with four-in-a-row against their rival. We just got to get ready to get back home to Fox Field and get prepared hopefully for a good playoff run.”

Quay’Sheed Scott led the Swamp Foxes with three touchdowns on the night for a total of 128 yards while running back Rodrick McRae rushed for 54 yards on eight carries and a pair of touchdowns.

Marion quarterback Gabriel Cusack rushed for a two-yard touchdown and two-point conversion at the 8:20 mark in the first quarter after a muffed punt set-up a 17-yard scoring drive. The Swamp Foxes wasted little time pouring on the points following up with a 47-yard touchdown reception from Scott and easy 21-yard grab in the endzone to start the second quarter ahead 28-0.

People are also reading…

Marion took a 34-0 lead into halftime after a 45-yard punt return for a touchdown from Jamarius Williams.

Marion heads in the Class 2A playoffs with an 8-2 record and 5-0 in region. The Swamp Foxes will host Cheraw Friday.

Mullins ends the season 1-9 and 0-5 in region play.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert