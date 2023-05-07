MARION, S.C. – The Marion Swamp Foxes baseball team reached the lower district six championship last season and did what they could to contend again this postseason.

The Swamp Foxes was in a close game against Cheraw to start at Fox Field on Tuesday down 7-6 until the Braves exploded to outscore Marion 10-1 in the fourth inning for a 17-7 final.

Ya’Veon Brunson led Marion at the plate going 2-for-3 with a double and RBI while Jamorius Wilson also hit for a double, driving-in two runs.

Marion rallied at home Thursday night to defeat Academic Magnet 11-10 in eight innings.

The Swamp Foxes then had to travel to Wade Hampton on Saturday. The Red Devils advanced to district championship with 12-2 win over Marion.