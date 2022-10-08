 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion Swamp Foxes outlast Kingstree 44-32

MARION, S.C. – The Marion Swamp Foxes outscored Kingstree 24-8 in the second half to pull away with a 44-32 win on senior night at Fox Field Friday.

Marion athlete Quay’Sheed Scott caught two touchdown passes and rushed for a touchdown along with an 89-yard interception return for a touchdown to lead the Swamp Foxes.

Quarterback Gabriel Cusack connected with Scott on a 29-yard touchdown pass to give Marion a 14-0 lead with 17 seconds remaining in the first quarter but Kingstree’s Amond Myers answered with a six-yard touchdown to end the quarter down 14-8.

Scott’s interception return midway through the second quarter gave Marion a 20-8 advantage. However, the Blazers countered with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Ja’Shaun Dorsey to Khamis Wilson followed by a 20-yard touchdown run from Myers to take the led after halftime 24-20.

Running back Rodrick McRae piled-up most of his 112 yards on 21 carries in the second half, capping-off a scoring drive with a 10-yard touchdown run to help Marion retake the lead 28-24 at the 6:37 mark in the third quarter.

Zy’Quius Moody also scored points off turnovers for the defense with a 38-yard interception return.

Cusack completed 1-of-15 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

Scott rushed for 207 yards on just 11 carries and caught five passes for 125 yards.

The Swamp Foxes (6-2, 2-0) will host Lee Central for Homecoming Oct. 14.

Kingstree (3-4, 0-1) travels to Andrews.

