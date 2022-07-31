Marion track star Stuckey brings home state championship

MARION, S.C. – Marion High School track and field star Travis Stuckey said it feels good to earn recognition from Marion City Council members for bringing home a 2022 Class 2A state championship in the discus throw.

“Coming up I didn’t get recognition that I felt like I deserved but it just propelled me to work harder,” Stuckey said. “All the honors feel great and its motivation for next season to do the same. It’s a great feeling.”

Stuckey was cut trying out for the track team in seventh grade but heads into his senior season with four years of experience competing in the discus throw and shot put, reaching the lower state final in both events. Stuckey also earned a region championship this past season before accomplishing the rare feat of winning a state title for the school.

“It feels good because track is often looked over because basketball and football are the main things,” he said. “Hopefully more people will be compelled to do it and touch somebody to start track. I want to bring more respect to the sport.”

Marion track coach Leroy Bell said Stuckey and the squad had an awesome year.

“He set the state record with a 46.8,” Bell said. “He won region, lower state and the state championship.”

Bell said Stuckey will lead a loaded squad.

“It’s going to be an awesome season,” Bell said. “We had as many as 66 kids participate in track.”

Stuckey said he looks forward to competing again and earning a scholarship. He currently holds a 4.5 GPA.

“Classroom always comes first and I’m very in-tune with my grades,” he said.

Stuckey is also president of the Beta Club and a member of the academic challenge team. Accomplishing goals means putting in the extra work, he said.

“Grades always come first,” Stuckey said. “I also ask God for strength and I pray.”