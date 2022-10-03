Marion volleyball sweeps Mullins on the road

MULLINS, S.C. – Marion’s Saniyah Howard scored the match-winning ace in a 29-27 thriller in the third game of a sweep at rival Mullins last week.
The Lady Swamp Foxes won the first two games decisively 25-8 and 25-9.
Marion will host the Lady Auctioneers at home in the season finale on Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.
Naeem McFadden
Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.
