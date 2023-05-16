MARION, S.C. – Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman following reports of a “female with a gun” at MUSC-Marion hospital Tuesday.
Deputies responded around 10 a.m. leading to a lockdown at the hospital and Pee Dee Academy as a precaution, according to officials. The woman fled the scene upon arrival and was apprehended at her home in Marion.
Kiana Renee Gregg, 28, of Marion, was arrested on a charge of pointing and presenting a firearm and taken to the Marion County Detention Center to await a bond hearing.