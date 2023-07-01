MARION, S.C. – A Marion woman has been arrested and charged in the death of her husband Saturday.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for service shortly before midnight Friday at a home on Methodist Church Road where a gunshot victim was located in the home. He was taken to the MUSC- Marion Emergency Department where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Connie Denise Bethea, 50, of Marion, was arrested in connection to the death of her husband, Antonio Bethea.

Bethea is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. A hearing has been set for Monday morning.