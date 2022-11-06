McDaniel's 4 TDs leads Hartsville to 33-13 win over Lucy Beckham

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville running back Carmello McDaniel rushed for four touchdowns to lead the Red Foxes to a 33-13 win over Lucy Beckham in Friday’s first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Lucy Beckham High School put up a fight by taking their first two possessions into the red zone. Lucy Beckham's first red-zone trip ended in a fumble at the Hartsville 1-yard line. The second resulted in a missed field goal.

After the missed field goal, McDaniel took a handoff, broke a tackle and scampered 80 yards for a touchdown. McDaniel scored again on the first-play of the second quarter. He scored on a 5-yard run.

Quarterback McKendrie Douglas found running back J'Shawn Anderson on a 13-yard TD pass in the second half to put the Red Foxes up 21-0.

Lucy Beckham scored a TD later in the quarter. The halftime score was 21-7.

The Red Foxes received the second-half kickoff. They drove 80 yards for a touchdown. McDaniel scored on a 5-yard run. It was his third TD of the night.

In the fourth quarter, McDaniel broke free for a 53-yard touchdown run.

Red Fox coach Jeff Calabrese earned his 200th career win. He has 172 victories at Hartsville.

The Red Foxes improve to 7-4 and travel to the lower-state’s top seed, A.C. Flora, for Friday’s second round. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.