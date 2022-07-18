McLeod Air Reach celebrates 10 Years of caring for patients

MARION, S.C. — It has been 10 years since McLeod Health launched McLeod Air Reach, the Air Ambulance Service as part of the McLeod Critical Care Transport Team. The primary purpose of McLeod Air Reach is to provide rapid access to medical care for critically ill or injured patients throughout the Pee Dee and Grand Strand areas.

“Before Air Reach came on board, McLeod had two critical care transport ambulance services,” said Dr. Thomas Lewis, Medical Director, McLeod Critical Care Transport Team and McLeod Emergency Services. “Heart Reach is our coronary critical care unit and Child Reach is a mobile intensive care unit that transports critically ill children and newborns to McLeod Children’s Hospital. When McLeod Air Reach joined the team, we added a third option to help transport patients to the closest medical facility.

“Time is of the essence for trauma patients and the faster they can receive medical care the better the outcome. McLeod Air Reach brings our network of facilities, specialties and life-saving services even closer together for the benefit of the patient,” added Dr. Lewis.

The air ambulance service provider selected by McLeod Health was Med Trans Corporation. Med Trans has been in the air ambulance business for more than 30 years, providing services for 90 bases in 25 states in the U.S. They have a record for safety and meet all air ambulance requirements and state and federal regulations.

“McLeod Air Reach provides an unprecedented level of care to the patients of the McLeod Health network of hospitals and referring facilities,” said Matthew Morris, Regional Director, Southeast Region, Med Trans Corporation. “The helicopter also is the primary “911 scene” response helicopter for the Pee Dee Region of South Carolina and parts of Eastern North Carolina.”

In the 10 years McLeod Air Reach has served the hospitals of McLeod Health they have transported and cared for more than 3,600 patients throughout the region.

“The speed and capability of the Air Reach program assists McLeod Health in improving the overall health and wellbeing of people living within South Carolina and eastern North Carolina by providing access to excellence in health care,” added Morris.

The air medical team operates in a specially configured Bell 407 medical helicopter, one of the most advanced medical helicopters available. Advanced safety features include satellite navigation and tracking, on-board weather radar, helicopter terrain alert warning systems (HTAWS), and night-vision goggle technology. All flights are monitored by the Med Trans Communications Center in Lewisville, TX.

The McLeod Air Reach helicopter is painted in recognizable McLeod teal and white with required air ambulance markings. The crew and the helicopter are stationed at the Marion County Airport providing the best circle of coverage within a 150 mile radius of its central location. Services are provided 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for both pediatric and adult patients.

“This partnership between all of our emergency transport services: McLeod Air Reach, Heart Reach and Child Reach helps provide optimal treatment for patients when time is of the essence,” added Dr. Lewis.

To see historical photos of McLeod Air Reach in service to the community visit https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjzV2HT