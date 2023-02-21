HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The McLeod Health Careers Course (Health Science Work-Based Honors) is now available to high school seniors who live in rural school districts.

The program has had a long and impressive history in partnership with Florence One Schools, and now more students are being given the same opportunity. The inaugural class of Rural Health Careers students began their journey into health careers discovery early February at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Students participating this semester are from Mullins, Johnsonville, Hartsville, Mayo, Lamar, and Darlington High Schools.

The class is instructed and coordinated by the McLeod Health Workforce Development Health Careers Program. It is designed for honors level students who are interested in the pursuit and development of a career in the medical field either at a technical school or a four-year university. Students will receive mentorship by McLeod Family Medicine residents and medical professionals, train in simulated clinical situations, conduct research on current healthcare trends, and lead project-development initiatives focused on servicing population health needs. Students intern in clinical areas to observe and study careers in pharmacy, nursing, physician and surgical specialties, medical lab science, administration, rehabilitation, pediatrics, oncology, radiology, respiratory, trauma, intensive care, chaplaincy, nutrition, and more.

For more information on the McLeod Health Careers Course contact Matthew Peake, Program Coordinator at matthew.peake@mcleodhealth.org.