HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The old passenger train depot on Fourth Street in Hartsville is getting a facelift and a new purpose.
MCBEE, S.C. — This is the time of year when people in the Pee Dee look forward to fresh, locally grown peaches and summer vegetables.
Ladies and gentlemen, we are living in some crazy times.
Virtual Events
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – In an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19, Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center is urging community members to wea…
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Agriculture plans to hire 125 peanut grading inspectors in the coming weeks.
McBEE, S.C. – This is the time of year when people in the Pee Dee look forward to fresh, locally grown peaches and summer vegetables.
Most Popular
-
MOMENT WITH THE MANAGER: How the Grinch didn’t steal Hartsville’s Christmas
-
DANNY TYREE: Commercial radio turns 100: What are your favorite memories
-
CHRISTINE FLOWERS: Take a good, hard look at Kamala Harris
-
MICHAEL SHANNON: The new abbreviation for omerta is FBI
-
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We need to control government
Build Back Better.
The year 2020 has been one that even the most prepared people probably were not ready for.
As we enter what feels like the 89th month of this pandemic, we cannot help but notice the ton of information being splattered across all form…
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- A summer feeding program has been shut down, six employees quarantined and a school cafeteria disinfected after a Darlingt…
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Like the day before, coronavirus death totals rose again Monday by four in Florence County and by three in Darlington.
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Agriculture plans to hire 125 peanut grading inspectors in the coming weeks.
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — A Hartsville woman walking in the road died Friday night when she was hit by an SUV.
HARTSVILLE – A Better Together prayer march will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Hartsville.
Virtual Events
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many aspects of our daily lives have changed. For many people, this includes their exercise time.
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center has received Primary Stroke Center designation. It has earned the Joint Commissi…
You can add another item to the list of shortages in our current age of the China Flu.
The other day I mentioned to my son Cameron something I heard the great economist Thomas Sowell say.
DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Darlington County Council took a step Monday to help a global company founded in Hartsville.
COLUMBIA, S.C. – On June 2, 285 new coronavirus cases were reported in South Carolina. That was 48 days ago.
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Following a search by deputies, a man was taken into custody Sunday in regard to a domestic-related homicide in Darlington County.
LAMAR, S.C. -- CareSouth Carolina will offer a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event Friday from 8 a.m.-noon at Spaulding Middle School in Lamar.
I love summer produce! Actually, I am a big fan of produce year-round, but there are certainly a few things that grow in the summer locally th…
I’m getting a whole-house attic fan installed this week — just like the one my father had installed in my childhood home — and I cannot wait t…
I’m a sucker for horror movies, but not the new ones filled with blood, gore and articulate zombies. My tastes trend toward the classics, and …