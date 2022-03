HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Two people have died following a wreck in Hartsville.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee reported Sandra Wilson, 72, and Richard Hinson, 62, both of Hartsville, were killed around 3:15 p.m. Feb. 24 near the intersection of West Carolina Avenue and South 9th Street.

The wreck is being investigated by the coroner’s office and the Hartsville Police Department.