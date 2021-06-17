40% of SC residents are fully vaccinated from coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On a day when South Carolina reached the 2 million mark of people who have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, the state reached the 40% mark of residents who are fully vaccinated.

On Thursday, state health officials reported that 3,582,395 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 2,000,459 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (46.6%) and 1,716,413 are fully vaccinated (40%).

Nine of the 94 new confirmed coronavirus cases and three of the 70 probable cases reported Thursday in the state were from the Pee Dee.

Florence County reported three new confirmed cases and one probable case. Marion County also reported three new confirmed cases. Dillon County reported two cases. Marlboro County reported one confirmed case and one probable case. Darlington County reported one probable case.

The state reported four new confirmed deaths and two probable deaths. None was in the Pee Dee.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 492,620 confirmed cases, 102,741 probable cases, 8,617 confirmed deaths and 1,173 probable deaths.

