A quick response matters when having a stroke

HARTSVILLE – Seconds matter. That is if you think you are having a stroke. The quick action of his wife might have been the difference between life and death for Don Rowe when he experienced a stroke in March 2021.

May is National Stroke Awareness Month and stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and disability in South Carolina.

Don Rowe was lucky that his wife knew the symptoms and acted quickly to get him to the hospital.

“We want the community to understand that time is crucial when one is experiencing a stroke,” said Ashley Johnson, BSN, RN Stroke Coordinator in a Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center release. “The earlier that a stroke is identified, and the patient receives medical attention, the greater chance of recovery.”

The Carolina Pines service area is considered to be part of the “stroke belt” where the commonness of stroke is higher than in other areas of the country. South Carolina is ranked the fourth highest state for stroke mortality, stated the release.

Kay Rowe said her husband has no memory of what happened that day. She said about eight years ago he had milder stroke so she knew what to look for. This one was more severe, she said.

She said her husband was experiencing a headache all that day and just wasn’t acting himself when suddenly his mouth drooped ever so slightly. That is when she knew he was having a stroke and rushed him to Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, where he was treated by a stroke team.

Before they reached the hospital, which was a short distance from their home in Club Colony, she said her husband’s mouth started to droop down to his chin, and he slumped over in the car. He was quickly getting worse, she said.

“I got him there in about three minutes,” she said.

When they reached the front entrance of the hospital, she said she ran in shouting her husband was having a stroke. She said it took three people to get him out of the car and into the emergency room. By the time she parked the car and got back the ER, they had done a CAT scan and hooked him up remotely to MUSC’s stroke doctors while the stroke team at Carolina Pines went to work.

She said he had a major stroke.

His nurse was Storm Beasley. His doctor was Dr. Brian Sponseller, Chief Medical Officer at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center.

There were three doctors and four nurses working on him, his wife said.

“Carolina Pines is committed to providing a higher level of stroke care to patients,” Sponseller said in a hospital the release. “We are consistently working to raise awareness in the community about ways to prevent, treat and overcome strokes.”

Rowe was unable to talk once he got to the hospital His wife said they asked if he was on blood thinner.

“I couldn’t remember the last time he took it so they called his pharmacy to see when was the last time he had a refill. It had been the prior December,” she said.

She said they gave him the clot busting shot. She said it takes about an hour to give it.

Within 15 minutes, he was back, she said. He started speaking.

“It was a miracle,” she said. “The doctors said it was an amazing day for our stroke team.”

Rowe’s wife said he developed a rapport with Beasley. He never left him. Rowe stayed in intensive care three nights and was then released to go home.

“I cannot tell you how comforting it was to know this stroke team was here,” she said. “It brings me great comfort that he was able to stay here (Carolina Pines) and not have to be transferred.”

There is little visual sign of a stroke, his wife said. She said most people wouldn’t notice anything. She said his long and short-term memory can be a little fuzzy at times and his penmanship is off, and he can be a little unsteady on his feet. She said that is also partially due to diabetic neuropathy.

Rowe, 75, said, “I feel good, I feel great now. They did a wonderful job with me. If not for these guys, I might not be here today. I am also very thankful for my wife that she knew what was happening to me.”

His wife said she is not sure if it had been some other doctor that they would have given her husband the shot, thought to called his pharmacy or involved her in the decision.

“We have had other experiences that have not been so great,” she said. “He is a miracle.”

She said he has had open heart surgery, too.

“I am lucky to be here,” he said. “I don’t know what I’d do without her (Kay). She takes care of my needs, goes to the doctor with me. I have been very, very blessed.”

“I am thankful to this hospital (Carolina Pines) for the care they gave him in the hospital,” Rowe’s wife said. “We went to his first ball game in several years this week.”

“Baseball is one of my loves,” Rowe said.

Earlier in life, Rowe enjoyed playing golf. Then he got so involved with baseball that he gave it up.

“I no longer had time for golf,” he said.

He has coached Little League, Dixie Boys, and American Legion ball and was an assistant to former baseball coach Coach Jimmy White at Hartsville High School.

Rowe worked at Sonoco Products Company for 46 ½ years as a power plane supervisor before he retired in 2011.

A native of Hemmingway, he said his father sold the family farm and moved his family to Hartsville. Rowe and his wife have been married for 33 years and between them they have five girls.

“One of each of our girls played ball, and one of our granddaughters plays ball,” Rowe said.

They have eight grandchildren, two great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter.

They said children have always been at the forefront of their lives. When their girls were teens, she said their friends were always at the house. She said a few even came to live with them.

The children are grown now and have their own busy lives.

Rowe’s wife said his stroke has changed everything for their family.

“It has brought us back closer, and we needed that,” she said. “There is a silver lining for our family.”

If you think you or someone in your presence is having a stroke, remember the letters in F.A.S.T. to spot a stroke.

F – Face Drooping

A – Arm Weakness

S – Speech Difficulty

T – Time to call 911

Some other warning signs: sudden numbness or weakness of face, arm or leg especially on one side of the body; sudden confusion, trouble speaking or understanding speech; sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes; sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination and sudden severe headache with no known cause.

