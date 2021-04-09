Artbug studio to become a traveling art studio

HARTSVILLE – ArtBug Studio on Fifth Street in Hartsville is closing its storefront location and will become a traveling art studio.

Owner Jenny Altman recently sent out an email to friends saying “ArtBug Studio will continue business as a mobile studio bringing the paint party to group events for local country clubs, churches, restaurants, corporate clients and private groups at their location.”

She stated that she is looking into offering events for paint parties at other locations in the area.

“I am moving my daily operations to my newly restored home studio in Darlington,” she stated in the email. “I love working from home and having all my creative treasures readily available.”

She said with her daughter starting first grade “now is the right stage in my life to work from home where I can be easily available to my family.”

Altman said in the next few weeks she will be launching a new venture with more on that to come.

“For now I wish to thank you all for your support, friendship and creative camaraderie over the last 10 years of ArtBug Studio,” she said. “Be it mobile or brick and mortar what makes ArtBug Studio so special is all of you who have learned, laughed, created, sipped and painted with me over the years.”