Beaus and Belles Boutique moves to larger storefront in downtown Hartsville

HARTSVILLE – Beaus and Belles Boutique held a ribbon cutting on Friday to celebrate relocating to a larger storefront in downtown Hartsville.

The clothing and accessories store is now located at 124 E. Carolina Ave.

“Our first storefront on Fifth Street has created such an incredible customer base, as well as new friendships in the community,” said owner Lauri Dunn in a release. “We have so many loyal customers who come in to say hi or check in on us with a full heart of caring just to support our shop. We are so thankful.”

Dunn and her daughter, Alexis Graves, moved to Hartsville from Beaufort and immediately knew they wanted to open a boutique, one that would fit every woman’s budget while not compromising quality or style.

After two years on Fifth Street, the mother-daughter duo said it was time to expand to a larger storefront and they knew they wanted to remain in downtown Hartsville. Dunn said they were just running out of room.

The new location also allows them to offer other vendors space to sell their goods. She said they want to support other small businesses and vendors wanting to grow their clientele.

The first to share their space is Kendra Wheeler of Journey Soap Bar. She sells sugar scrubs, hand soap made from beer and other hypoallergenic items.

Dunn said in the release “the new 2,800-square-foot store on East Carolina Avenue is a far cry from the initial small bedroom the duo started their business out of in January 2020.”

“Our priority has always been to create a welcoming environment for every person with every budget,” Graves said. “It is our greatest privilege to be surrounded by a community of women where they feel comfortable enough to come to our shop and keep coming back. We truly hope our customers will get the same feeling of comfort in our new store.”

At its new location, the boutique sells women’s clothing, shoes, jewelry and other accessories and gift items.

Store hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.Tuesday-Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, except on the second Saturday of the month when the hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in support of the Hartsville Farmers Market in downtown.

For more information, visit https://bbboutiquesc.com/.

