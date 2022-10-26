Breast cancer survivor urges everyone to know their options

DARLINGTON – Elaine Reed is a petite and spunky woman in her sixties who doesn’t shy away from talking about her breast cancer diagnosis and how her decision not to have reconstructive surgery after having a mastectomy has impacted her.

She encourages women to make informed decisions when it comes to their health. Know your options.

Reed was diagnosed in March 2020.

She said after having lumpectomy or breast sparing surgery to remove cancer that was found in her left breast, a second spot was discovered and another surgery took place. Reed asked the doctor what it would take to get it all. She said he told her a mastectomy would be her best chance.

She decided to have a mastectomy in July to remove her left breast.

“I opted not to have reconstructive surgery,” Reed said. “I didn’t want to put my body through any more.”

Reed thought at her age, being a widow, and self-assured it wouldn’t matter.

“What I didn’t know was that it was going to impact me in a way I didn’t think it would, like the way I feel about myself and the way I look in clothes,” she said.

Reed said it was a lot to get used to, the scaring, emotional toll as well as the physical toll on her body.

“Being a woman I had an emotional healing that I had to go through,” she said. “I didn’t expect to have the feelings I did afterwards.”

Reed knows she can still have reconstructive surgery if she chooses and that is an option she hasn’t ruled out.

Reed said they were helpful at McLeod where she had the surgery. They helped to minimize her fears after being told she had cancer.

Reed said she didn’t discover her cancer from a mammogram directly but from being observant about her body. She is in an organization that requires her to where white for their meetings. One day she was getting ready and chose to wear a white bra under her garment. Taking it off, she discovered some spots on her bra.

She made an appointment right away with her primary care doctor, Barbara Wright Bruce, at CareSouth.

“She is so thorough,” Reed said. “She makes sure you have all the tests you need. Once I mentioned something was wrong she sent me for the mammogram.”

She scheduled a mammogram that very afternoon at McLeod, Reed said.

After the mammogram, Reed said she was directed to see a cancer doctor.

This was during the time when there was so much COVID. She went back in April. It was cancer. She said thankfully they discovered the cancer in the early stages.

After the mastectomy, Reed said she followed up with Dr. Michael Pavy at McLeod who said she didn’t need radiation or chemotherapy.

“That was a hallelujah moment,” Reed said. “That was the best news. I am so grateful to be over it.”

She is grateful for the doctors and nurses who took care of her and helped her after her mastectomy.

Reed’s advice is to seek answers to your questions and to follow up on any suspect places on your breast. Have a regular mammogram.

Having a mammogram not only gives a woman a sense of relief when it comes back negative, but it also give them a chance to find any problems early and the satisfaction of knowing it has been caught in the earliest of stages which gives them the best chance of a good outcome.

Reed said not to hesitate. Talk to your doctor immediately if you find a lump or suspect something is wrong.

“My advice is not to ignore anything,” Reed said. “Wearing white one day helped me find my cancer. Keep up with mammograms, keep up with wellness checks and take care of your health.”

Reed is a native of Darlington, a graduate of Mayo High School and Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Reed moved to California after college and when she came back she went to work for TV 13 in the newsroom.

“I was the first African-America doing their news,” Reed said. “I worked with Ceil Chandler in the mid-70s. I was a trailblazer.”

She said being at the television station led her to be a politician.

“My passion is politics,” she said.

Reed is a member of the Darlington City Council, a position she has held since 2016. She is also a member of the Daughters of Elk organization and retired from the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Reed said she also hosts a weekly talk show on WPDT, where they talk about all kinds of topics from children and education to health to racism. She said the format is like talking to someone in your backyard. It is on Sunday afternoons.