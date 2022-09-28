Butler Academy students exceed expectations on SC READY

HARTSVILLE—According to recently published SC READY assessment data, the percentage of Butler Academy students that met or exceeded expectations in English Language Arts (ELA) and in mathematics increased in 2022 for both the Class of 2030 and the Class of 2029 (the only Butler Academy classes for which year-over-year SC READY data is available).

Compared to the statewide SC READY assessment averages and the corresponding averages for the South Carolina Public Charter School District as a whole, Butler Academy represents the only of these three groups to achieve year-over-year progress in both subject areas.

“For a school like Butler Academy, which is laser-focused on helping each of our scholars succeed academically, the 2022 SC READY assessment is a welcome confirmation not only of our unique academic model, but, importantly, of the enthusiasm and determination of our faculty, staff, families, and students” said school founder and president, Dr. Jerome Reyes. “It takes the collaborative effort of all of us to make this kind of school-wide growth possible.”

Other highlights of the just-released SC READY assessment and the SC PASS assessment include the following: In 2022, the portion of Butler Academy scholars from the Class of 2029 who met or exceeded expectations in ELA and math surpassed the corresponding portion of students served by schools statewide and in the South Carolina Public Charter School District. In 2022, the portion of Butler Academy scholars from the Classes of 2029, 2030, and 2031 who met or exceeded expectations in math exceeded the corresponding portion of students served by schools statewide and in the South Carolina Public Charter School District. In 2021 and 2022, the portion of Butler Academy’s 4th grade scholars that met or exceeded expectations in science exceeded the corresponding portion of students served by schools statewide and in the South Carolina Public Charter School District.

“In addition to ensuring that every child is expected and positioned for academic success, a fundamental driver that led to the creation of Butler Academy, which opened in 2020, was our founders’ passion to erase the persistent achievement gap that we see in the state and nationwide between minority and non-minority students,” said Middle School Dean Nateisha Taylor. “Some two-thirds of Butler Academy’s students are Black, Latino or multi-racial. This year’s SC READY and SC PASS scores reveal the phenomenal progress that our minority students are making.”

In 2021 and 2022, the portion of Butler Academy’s Black scholars that met or exceeded expectations in ELA, math, and science was higher than the corresponding averages of Black students in schools statewide and in the SC Public Charter School District. In addition, the portion of Butler Academy’s third-grade Black scholars who met or exceeded expectations in ELA (29.2 percent) and in math (58.3 percent) this year was larger than the portion of all of Butler Academy’s third-grade students who met or exceeded expectations in both subjects (ELA 28.9 percent, math 52.6 percent).

For more information about SC READY and SC PASS assessments, visit https://ed.sc.gov/