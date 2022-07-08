Butler Heritage Foundation to receive $500,000 from the state

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Butler Heritage Foundation is receiving a $500,000 from the State of South Carolina from appropriated funds.

The announcement was made on June 30 during the Butler Heritage Week annual banquet by Sen. Gerald Malloy. He and Rep. Robert Q. Williams presented the group with a ceremonial check at the banquet held in the Butler Community Gymnasium in Hartsville.

Butler Heritage Week is held in the summer to raise funds for the Foundation and to celebrate Butler High School and its graduates' heritage and contribution to the Hartsville community.

Pastor Chris Frazier, chairman of the Butler Heritage Foundation, said the announcement was a total surprise. He said funding had been talked about in the past, but he had no idea it would happen this year.

He said the Board of Directors will meet in August, and at that time, it will discuss how the money will be used. He said a strategic plan for the Butler complex was put in place in 2020. They will go over the plan and decide what steps to take.

Malloy said he has been familiar with the Butler Heritage Foundation and what it is trying to accomplish for not only the graduates of Butler High School but for the entire Hartsville community for a long time.

He said there have been a lot of distinguished people who have come through the doors of Butler High School, people who embody the spirit of Butler.

Malloy said the group has been operating on a shoestring budget for a long time without the support of the government or the community much of that time.

“They are much deserving of these funds and more,” he said.

He said he was glad to be able to bring the good news to the community.

Malloy said he previously spoke at Butler Heritage Week and decided he wanted to do something to help. He said he thinks these funds appropriated from the State of South Carolina will go a long way in helping the betterment of the community and maybe spark the interest of others in helping the Foundation.

Malloy said the real heroes are the members of the classes who made individual contributions that night. He said as far back as the class of 1939 contributions were announced from individuals. He said they raised more than $50,000.

The Lynwood Lewis Service Award was presented to Dick Puffer, executive director of The Byerly Foundation.

Frazier said Puffer has worked closely with the Butler Heritage Foundation and has been instrumental through the Byerly Foundation in the improvements made thus far to the Butler Complex.

“It is well-deserved,” Frazier said.

“I was honored to be presented the Lynwood Lewis Service Award from The Butler Heritage Foundation,” Puffer said. “The Byerly Foundation has worked closely with Butler Heritage since they developed the idea for their Foundation. Back in those early days I had the opportunity of working with Lynwood Lewis as he worked tirelessly to build support for the vision of the Foundation. It feels amazing to me to have my name on a list of winners of this award because I know well the service Lynwood Lewis gave in so many ways to bring the Butler Heritage Foundation to life in the Hartsville Community. As executive director of The Byerly Foundation since 2000 watching the BHF dream become real has been and continues to be exciting.

Puffer has been executive director of The Byerly Foundation since 2000.

“The Foundation has been a key partner in helping The Butler Heritage Foundation with key grants. And, early in the process I did get to work with Lynwood Lewis, who kept finding ways to engage the Butler community in growing support for the Foundation,” Puffer said. “And, in addition to aiding the Foundation, the Byerly Foundation has been a strong supporter of the Boys and Girls Club of Hartsville that has grown within the Butler buildings for most of their history.”

Puffer worked at The Messenger in Hartsville and then in corporate communication at Sonoco and at Coker as an instructor in the communication department, prior to becoming executive director of the Byerly Foundation.

Puffer is married to Sylvia Puffer and they have two children and four grandchildren.

Their daughter, Dr. Eve Puffer, a research and community psychologist at Duke University, who is married to Dr. Eric Green, also a research and community psychologist at Duke They both work in global health. Their daughter, Inga Puffer, is married to Michael Shade. They live in Greenville where both are school teachers.

Barbara Carraway was presented the Butler Heritage Foundation Hall of Honors Citizenship Award.

A Hartsville native, Carraway graduated from Hartsville High School Class of 1972; but she is very active with Butler High School Class of 1972, the class she started high school with. She is a member of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, where she serves on several committees.

Carraway is the founder of The Gospel in the Park Series, president-elect of Darlington County’s League of Women Voters, and vice chair of Darlington County’s Democratic Party, member of the South Carolina Democratic Party Black Women Caucus, 7th Congressional District Director of the State of SC Democratic Women, president of People to People in Hartsville, member of the National Council of Negro Women-Darlington County and member of The Hartsville Branch of NAACP and others. On Oct. 3, 2021 the city of Hartville proclaimed Oct.3 as “Barbara Carraway Day” for her dedication, passion and commitment to the community. She has previously served on the board of directors for Butler Heritage Foundation and chair for Butler Heritage Week for five years.

She has four children – Tegge, Duane, Daryl, and Chastine – 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is the caretaker of her 96-year-old mother, Rosa Briggs- Carraway.

Tiger Awards were presented to Carl M. Days, Mrs. Mildred Burno and Johnny Williams. Any Butler graduate is eligible for this award. It is voted on by a committee.

Entertainment at the dinner was presented by members of the Jerusalem Baptist Men’s Choir and Anisha Green.

The Butler Class of 1972 was celebrating its 50th anniversary and received special recognition.

Butler Heritage Foundation Board of Directors includes: Frazier, chairman; Shelia Squire, vice chairman; Dr. Jennifer Heusel, recording secretary; Doris Addison, correspondent secretary; and Christopher Shirley, treasurer.

Board of directors includes Jerry Cheatham, Jeanine Heatley, Blondell Lighty, Dr. Gerald Wilson, Lawrence Manning, Jackie Kirven, Kenzie Delaine, Bobby L. Josey and Floyd Taylor.

The mission of the Butler Heritage foundation is to preserve the legacy of Butler High School by establishing a community and cultural center and by providing and supporting diverse programs for all.