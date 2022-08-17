CareSouth Carolina and CSC Community Pharmacy host a ribbon cutting

HARTSVILLE — CareSouth Carolina and CSC Community Pharmacy held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the opening of the Hartsville location’s pharmacy. The pharmacy, located at 1268 S. Fourth St. in Hartsville, opened its doors in

June of 2020, but a celebration was delayed because of COVID restrictions.

“Having this new building for our Hartsville CSC Community Pharmacy with a drive-thru had been a dream for several years,” said CareSouth Carolina CEO Ann Lewis in a CareSouth release.

Previously located inside CareSouth Carolina medical office building at the same address, the need for more space arose and both Lewis and Ashley Singleton, Chief of Pharmacy, agree the new location offers a great deal more space and convenience.

“With our ‘old’ location patients had to park to go inside and often wait in long, crowded lines,” Lewis said. “This new location has made access for patients and a work place for employees much more pleasant and safe.”

“We don’t toot our horn often enough or loud enough,” Lewis said.

She said about 62 percent of their patients with hypertension are in control of their hypertension. She said they are also having success with their patients with Type 2 diabetes.

“I can’t say enough for what these ladies are doing here for our community and our patients and for those who might not otherwise have access to these meds and services,” she said.

“I am glad that we are here today and able to celebrate this location,” Singleton said.

“Moving our pharmacy from inside the doctor’s office to a free-standing location has added more access for our patients,” Singleton said. “The addition of the drive-thru has made it more convenient for customers to drop off and pick up prescriptions without the hassle of having to leave their vehicle.”

Even if you are not a CareSouth Carolina patient, the CSC Community Pharmacy is open to all, Singleton said. It has eight locations – Hartsville, Bishopville, Latta, Society Hill, Bennettsville, McColl, Cheraw and Chesterfield.

“And hopefully we will be opening our ninth location in Dillon sometime this year, or the beginning of next year,” Singleton said.

She said all their locations are open to the public. Pharmacies hours are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“CSC Community Pharmacy not only provides medications at significant discounts but helps support many CSC programs and services,” Lewis said.

CareSouth Carolina is a private, non-profit community health center delivering patient-centered health and life services in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. CareSouth Carolina operates centers in Bennettsville, Bishopville, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Dillon, Hartsville, Lake View, Latta, McColl and Society Hill.

Services provided by CareSouth Carolina include family practice,

internal medicine, pediatrics, women’s services, OB/GYN, HIV/AIDS primary care, dental, chiropractic services, pharmacy, geriatrics, social services, clinical counseling, laboratory, 4D ultrasound, x-Ray, migrant services and veteran’s choice provider.