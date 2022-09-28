Carolina Pines Auxiliary to host Fifth Annual Lights of Love

HARTSVILLE – The Auxiliary of Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center will host its Fifth Annual Lights of Love on Nov. 20. The event will take place at 4:30 p.m.

“Each year, the Lights of Love program at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center is truly a labor of love for our Auxiliary” said Carolina Pines CEO Bill Little. “This year we are excited to have Dr. James T. Bell as our honorary tree lighter. Dr. Bell will be retiring this December after serving the Hartsville community as a primary care physician for over 50 years. We look forward to celebrating this wonderful achievement all while bringing in the holiday season.”

This year’s speaker for the Fifth Annual Lights of Love is Dr. Leroy Robinson, OB/GYN at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center. In addition to having Dr. Robinson as this year’s speaker, Carolina Pines will have children of Carolina Pines employees to provide the entertainment as the Carolina Pines Kids Choir. The choir will perform joyful holiday tunes to get the audience in the holiday spirit.

Lights will be available for purchase beginning Oct. 1. Each light is $10 and can be purchased in honor or in memory of a loved one. Acknowledgement cards will be mailed to commemorate the honor, and all names will be published in the program, on social media and on the Carolina Pines website. To purchase a light, please call 843-339-4590 or visit cprmc.com/lights.

Proceeds from the event will fund yearly scholarships provided by the auxiliary to area students that are pursuing an education in the medical field. In 2021, the Auxiliary of Carolina Pines was able to fund more than 20 scholarships for local students by funds raised from Lights of Love.

Organizations wishing to sponsor this year’s event may contact Hanna Caddell, Marketing and Communications Coordinator at Hanna.Caddell@cprmc.com.