Carolina Pines reboots volunteer group

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- The Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center Auxiliary will host a Volunteer and Chaplain Membership Drive from 10 a.m. to noon April 19 at Carolina Pines in the lobby directly in front of the visitor elevators.

Volunteers and chaplains will be available to speak with anyone interested in joining the Auxiliary and refreshments will be served. To RSVP for the event, please call 843-339-4590.

“We are thrilled to be restarting our volunteer program at Carolina Pines after a long two years. The pandemic took a toll on our membership, and we are looking forward to a successful drive that will help to revamp our volunteer program at Carolina Pines,” Volunteer Bob Haarlow said.

Members of Carolina Pines Auxiliary volunteer their time and talents to the hospital to help support the facility’s high standards of patient care by comforting patients and family and performing tasks that help lighten the load of professional staff members.

Volunteer services include:

Gift Shop Operation & Management

Reception Desk Staffing

Goodie Cart

Emergency Department Guest Relations

Medical Office Building Reception Desk Staffing

To learn more about the Carolina Pines Auxiliary, visit cprmc.com/auxiliary.