Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center donates AEDs to seven local schools

HARTSVILLE — Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center has given life-saving automated external defibrillators (AED) to seven local schools.

The donation was made with money raised by the medical center's second annual Jumpstart Your Heart 5K held in 2020. The AEDs will be used, if needed, during sporting events and practices.

The portable devices, which are used to shock the heart back into a normal rhythm, can save the life of a student athlete, coach or spectator who collapses during practice or a game due to a heart rhythm disorder that causes sudden cardiac arrest.

The AEDs were delivered on April 19 at each of the schools and members of the Carolina Pines Jumpstart Your Heart 5K committee were present to donate each of the devices and provide training on the proper use of an AED. Certification coordinator Ashley Johnson also provided education on recognizing the signs and symptoms of a stroke, early heart attack care, and hands-only CPR.

The idea for the AED donation to local schools stemmed from Carolina Pines’ mission: making communities healthier.