Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center recognizes nurses

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center recognized the unique contributions of its certified nurses on Certified Nurses Day, March 19. The medical center recognized the following nurses for their exemplary care and commitment to patient safety:

Tanya Baker, CIC

Lori Barfield, RNC-OB

Toni Bradshaw, RNC-OB

Toni Brewer, WCC

Karen Butler, WCC, OMS

Edie Campbell, CEN

Renee Childers, CPAN

Autumn Collins, CCRN

Ashley Copeland, CCRN

Rachel Courtney, CCRN

Laqundia Easterling, CCRN

Kathy Hines, CNOR

Amy Holden, RN-BC

Michelle Hood, RNC-OB

Ashlee Horton, CCRN

Dorene Hughes, CCDS, CDIP

Jennifer Jones, CCRN

Laurie Jones, RN-BC

Sam Joyner, CEN

Faith Kelley, CCRN

Michael Kelley, CCRN

Allan Knight, CCRN

Samantha Lancaster, RN-BC

Wayne Lockamy, CCRN

Harley Malloy, CCRN

Nikki McInville, RN-BC

Jordan Melton, CCRN

Jeanette Messenger, CEN

Christy Moody, CCRN-K, RNC, CPPS

Amanda Morrell, CNOR

Frank Munn, CEN, CPHQ, CPPS

Stephanie Newsome, CPPS

Reyna Perry, RN-BC

Holly Prescott, IBCLC

Marie Rhoad, CPAN

Greta Richardson, RN-BC

Lori Rivers, CPPS

Whitney Roscoe, CCRN

Mary Sellers, RNC-OB

Teresa Shelley, CCM

Anjela Singletary, CCRN

Brandon Singletary, CEN

Leslie Sipe, RN-BC

Effie Smith, CNOR

Tricia Sturgill, CPAN

Tyesha Taylor, RN-BC

Brandon Teal, CCRN

Danyale Trapp, CCRN

April Winburn, CPHQ, CPPS

“Nursing, like health care in general has become increasingly complex. While a registered nurse license provides entry to general nursing practice, the knowledge-intensive requirements of modern nursing require extensive education, as well as a strong personal commitment to excellence by the nurse. We are proud of the dedication and persistence shown by our nurses and feel as though obtaining a certification is definitely something to honor,” says Christy Moody, Chief Nursing Officer.

Certification validates a nurse’s specialty knowledge for practice in a defined functional or clinical area of nursing. Currently, nearly 133,000 certified acute and critical care nurses hold AACN Certification Corporation’s credentials, including CCRN, CCRN-K, CCRN-E, PCCN, PCCN-K, ACNPC, ACNPC-AG, CCNS, ACCNS-AG, ACCNS-P, ACCNS-N, CMC and CSC.

In addition, certification benefits patients and their families, validating that the nurses caring for them have demonstrated experience, knowledge, and skills in the complex specialties of critical or progressive care.

Certified Nurses Day is an annual worldwide event dedicated to celebrating certification as a means to ensure high standards of patient care and safety. Initially proposed by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the day honors the birthday of the late Margretta “Greta” Madden Styles, an international pioneer of nursing certification who designed the first comprehensive study of nurse credentialing.