Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center recognizes nurses

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center recognized the unique contributions of its certified nurses on Certified Nurses Day, March 19. The medical center recognized the following nurses for their exemplary care and commitment to patient safety:
Tanya Baker, CIC
Lori Barfield, RNC-OB
Toni Bradshaw, RNC-OB
Toni Brewer, WCC
Karen Butler, WCC, OMS
Edie Campbell, CEN
Renee Childers, CPAN
Autumn Collins, CCRN
Ashley Copeland, CCRN
Rachel Courtney, CCRN
Laqundia Easterling, CCRN
Kathy Hines, CNOR
Amy Holden, RN-BC
Michelle Hood, RNC-OB
Ashlee Horton, CCRN
Dorene Hughes, CCDS, CDIP
Jennifer Jones, CCRN
Laurie Jones, RN-BC
Sam Joyner, CEN
Faith Kelley, CCRN
Michael Kelley, CCRN
Allan Knight, CCRN
Samantha Lancaster, RN-BC
Wayne Lockamy, CCRN
Harley Malloy, CCRN
Nikki McInville, RN-BC
Jordan Melton, CCRN
Jeanette Messenger, CEN
Christy Moody, CCRN-K, RNC, CPPS
Amanda Morrell, CNOR
Frank Munn, CEN, CPHQ, CPPS
Stephanie Newsome, CPPS
Reyna Perry, RN-BC
Holly Prescott, IBCLC
Marie Rhoad, CPAN
Greta Richardson, RN-BC
Lori Rivers, CPPS
Whitney Roscoe, CCRN
Mary Sellers, RNC-OB
Teresa Shelley, CCM
Anjela Singletary, CCRN
Brandon Singletary, CEN
Leslie Sipe, RN-BC
Effie Smith, CNOR
Tricia Sturgill, CPAN
Tyesha Taylor, RN-BC
Brandon Teal, CCRN
Danyale Trapp, CCRN
April Winburn, CPHQ, CPPS
“Nursing, like health care in general has become increasingly complex. While a registered nurse license provides entry to general nursing practice, the knowledge-intensive requirements of modern nursing require extensive education, as well as a strong personal commitment to excellence by the nurse. We are proud of the dedication and persistence shown by our nurses and feel as though obtaining a certification is definitely something to honor,” says Christy Moody, Chief Nursing Officer.
Certification validates a nurse’s specialty knowledge for practice in a defined functional or clinical area of nursing. Currently, nearly 133,000 certified acute and critical care nurses hold AACN Certification Corporation’s credentials, including CCRN, CCRN-K, CCRN-E, PCCN, PCCN-K, ACNPC, ACNPC-AG, CCNS, ACCNS-AG, ACCNS-P, ACCNS-N, CMC and CSC.
In addition, certification benefits patients and their families, validating that the nurses caring for them have demonstrated experience, knowledge, and skills in the complex specialties of critical or progressive care.
Certified Nurses Day is an annual worldwide event dedicated to celebrating certification as a means to ensure high standards of patient care and safety. Initially proposed by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the day honors the birthday of the late Margretta “Greta” Madden Styles, an international pioneer of nursing certification who designed the first comprehensive study of nurse credentialing.