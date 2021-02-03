CHRISTINE FLOWERS: Exposing the sins of the technical Catholics

Yes, there are Catholics who oppose abortion but support the death penalty. I’m one of them. I am fully prepared to cop to the accusation that I am a hypocrite, and perhaps a technical Catholic in my own way. Maybe the only true Catholics are the ones who live the creed and message that all life is precious. Maybe they are the only ones who can stand at the gates of heaven and stare St. Peter in the face with confidence and conviction. The rest of us might limp up to that citadel with hunched shoulders and heavy human baggage.

But I just wish everyone would stop pretending Joe Biden is representative of my faith. I wish they would rip the halo off of his aging head, and stop pretending that he is a dutiful son of the church. Enough of this hagiography and acknowledgement of his decency. Enough, too, of Nancy Pelosi and the Jesuit father, and their political theater.

Imperfect as I am, and with the full sense that I carry the albatross of my sins with me every day, I know that I am at least innocent of calling the lost generations “a choice” and a “right.”

That’s something the technical Catholic will never be able to claim. And the saddest part is that he, and so many other technical Catholics, don’t seem to give a damn.

Christine Flowers is an attorney and a columnist for the Delaware County Daily Times, and can be reached at cflowers1961@gmail.com.