CHRISTINE FLOWERS: Hold men accountable when they commit crimes

But they occurred in, respectively, 2004 and 2015. The legal statute of limitations is long past. They know that, and we know that, and there is very little likelihood of any criminal charges being brought against Noth. There is no legal or ethical twist as there was in the Cosby situation. And unlike Blasey Ford and Anita Hill before her, these women are not trying to keep a man from being confirmed for a seat on the Supreme Court or some other high-profile job.

Nonetheless, what they are doing is equally dangerous, even though it doesn’t have the capacity to strip a man of his employment or worse, have him locked up as an octogenarian based on hearsay evidence and a complete manipulation of privacy protections and civil depositions.

They are launching firebombs against a person who is being asked when he stopped beating his wife. He will, like former Secretary of Labor Ray Donovan, be forced to search for that office where he can get his reputation back. He is losing, as Shakespeare wrote in the person of Cassio “the immortal part of myself, and all the rest is bestial.” In fact, by calling Chris Noth a sexual beast, his accusers have had him tried, convicted and sentenced in that quicksilver span of time known as a “trending topic” on social media.