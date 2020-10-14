CHRISTINE FLOWERS: Honoring women by supporting Trump’s Supreme Court pick

And despite what some Ginsburg supporters think, we are also speaking out for many other women who have been dispossessed, immigrant women, victims of domestic violence, abandoned children. That is not just a “progressive” thing, and we do care about the lives of these women after they are born. Suggestions that we are simply “pro-birth” is-to paraphrase Shakespeare-sound and fury, signifying whining.

Coney Barrett has seven children, one who has Downs syndrome, two others who are international adoptees. She has a deep and unwavering attachment to her Catholic faith. As Sen. Dianne Feinstein helpfully noted a few years ago, the dogma lives “loudly” in her. She is universally considered to be brilliant, graduating first in her class at Notre Dame Law School. As an aside, how sublime would it be to finally have a non-Ivy elevated to the court?

And she is, quite obviously, a woman. Some would say she is not the right kind of woman. They are the same people who bent over in agony when the great “woman’s rights advocate” passed away last week. I honor their grief, and understand it. I am not her to mock or undermine their very sincere feelings of loss.

But when they take a momentary break from mourning, they should understand this: There are many ways to honor and fight for women. Confirming this scholar, jurist, mother, woman of faith and dedicated advocate for the “least of these” is one of them. Not only that, it’s necessary for the next generation of women who might not see themselves reflected in the mighty but controversial figure of RBG.

