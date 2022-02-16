CHRISTINE FLOWERS: I don’t have to forgive Whoopi Goldberg

I oppose cancellation. I heed the warnings of Orwell who identified the thought police generations before they acquired smart phones. Bad speech should be fought with better speech. Silencing evil doesn’t destroy it, it simply gives it subterranean channels in which to travel and multiply.

But there are consequences for those who deliberately mislabel six million corpses as the victims of white supremacy. What Whoopi did in saying that the Holocaust was not about killing Jews was to erase them. What she did was, in her own sly way, was dehumanization. She needed to make her own, personal brand of racism (anti-Black) into the only “official” sort of racism. She denied the truth, represented in the Shoah, of six million shredded destinies. And she did it over again, even after presenting a forced pseudo apology.

Is there anything worse than fabricated remorse? We can smell it, and Whoopi’s apology had a mighty stench. It was the “I’m sorry” of someone who resented being called out. And it should not be accepted.