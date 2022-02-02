CHRISTINE FLOWERS: Identity fascists are out to destroy the quality of culture

The other day, I went to a movie, and the experience moved me to tears.

It was the most recent version of “Macbeth,” brought to the screen by the great Denzel Washington, appearing alongside a combination of veteran actors (like the sublime Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth) and talented newcomers. That, added to the amazing black and white cinematography, lifted this film to the next level.

As I was walking home, something dawned on me. Denzel Washington is a Black man that took on the role of a medieval Scottish king speaking Shakespearean English, and no one in the theater batted an eye. Thank God they didn’t.

There have long been examples of this sort of cross-pollination of talent. White men have often played Othello, the Moor of Venice, donning blackface when that was still permitted. James Caan inhabited the characters of two famous Italians, one real and one fictional: Brian Piccolo and Sonny Corleone. Al Pacino, a real Italian, played a Cuban in “Scarface,” and Meryl Streep has been Dutch, Australian, German, Italian, Jewish, WASP, British, and the entire Security Council of the United Nations over her storied career.