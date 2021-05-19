CHRISTINE FLOWERS: Philadelphia must be saved, so I’m changing parties

Shortly after I turned 18 in December of 1979, I marched myself down to the local firehouse down the street in Llanerch, Pa., and registered as a Democrat. In those days, nothing was done online, and it was a solemn moment when I signed the application and became a full member of civic society.

About 11 months later, I cast my first vote. It was for Ronald Reagan.

Pretty much every vote thereafter was cast for Republicans, but I remained a Democrat because I assumed it was part of my DNA and heritage. Party is good for slogans and lawn signs and talking points, but candidates are the ones who matter.

Or at least, used to matter.

In 2016, after 37 years of being a Democrat, I officially changed my registration to Republican so I could vote for John Kasich in the Pennsylvania primary. I remained a registered Republican for about three years, voting for Trump and Republican senatorial and congressional candidates until I became an Independent in 2019. There was just too much vitriol from both sides, and neither side wanted to own their guilt.