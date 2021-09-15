CHRISTINE FLOWERS: Texas is not the new Taliban

As expected, everyone’s apoplectic about the Supreme Court’s decision not to block the Texas abortion law.

It’s no secret I have been advocating for the criminalization of abortion for decades. Many people disagree with me, and that’s OK. It’s a controversial topic, and there really is no common ground, despite what the peacemakers try to argue. And I fully admit that the Texas law is extreme and novel, to the extent that it allows private parties to enforce it. Revolutionary, in its own way, and it remains to be seen if it passes constitutional muster.

What I want to focus on is the strange hypocrisy that rears its head up every time we discuss abortion rights, something particularly notable today as we deal with the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

For over 25 years, I’ve been practicing immigration law. For the last 15 or so, my practice has seen a significant uptick in asylum cases, a large percentage of which involve women who have been the victims of violence. Some of that violence has been at the hands of family members, and some of it has been institutional. Lately, I’ve seen a number of women who were abused by their partners and the police did nothing to protect them. That’s very common in Central America.