CHRISTINE FLOWERS: The pro-life case for the COVID vaccines

I’m pretty open about my pro-life views. I want abortion criminalized, banned and recognized as an act of inhumanity. I agree with Mother Theresa that “abortion has become the greatest destroyer of peace, because it destroys two lives, the life of the child and the conscience of the mother.”

I am also a Catholic, and I am quite proud of the fact that my church is the most vocal, most unapologetically pro-life among the three great monotheistic traditions. I know that there are some Catholics who disagree with the church’s position on abortion, including our current president, but that’s their burden. They can deal with God when the time comes, and they are called to explain that moral compromise.

While we can never impose Catholic morality on secular law, we do need to follow its guidance in our personal choices. And one of those choices is whether to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

I got my first shot this week. It was the Moderna vaccine, which gave me some relief. The reason for that relief is the main point of this column.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, two of the three that have been cleared for use in the United States, were tested on cells derived from aborted babies.