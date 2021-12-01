CHRISTINE FLOWERS: Treat all instances of hatred and bias equally

“I’m appalled by yesterday’s assault involving students on the Broad Street Line. Those involved in the assault have been identified and will be held accountable. I want our residents to know that we will not tolerate any acts of hate.”

At first glance, it’s not bad, although he doesn’t mention the race of the assailants, nor the race of the victims. You can be certain that if it were a gang of Proud Boys attacking a person of color, we’d not only know the races of all parties involved, we’d have marches in the streets.

Imagine if a bunch of white girls from the suburbs had called a bunch of Black girls racial epithets, and that was caught on video. You know that this would be the number one story on the news for the next two cycles, and there would be op-eds written, community activists consulted and sensitivity trainings initiated.

Here, though, there seems to be a much lower sense of urgency. WHYY, Philadelphia’s local public radio station and “voice of the community,” barely mentioned the race of the attackers when they posted articles about these “alleged” hate crimes. I looked on their website, and could only find one reference to “African-American” teens embedded far down in the article.