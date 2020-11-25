CHRISTINE FLOWERS: Truth and reconciliation? Give me a break.

CHRISTINE FLOWERS

Cagle Cartoons

A few days after the election, when things were still a bit murky, I made an offhand remark to some friends about what kind of hat I should crochet for the march that would be taking place the day after Joe Biden’s anticipated inauguration.

Of course, we won’t be needing any hats. There will be no throngs of women parading down the avenues of big cities like Washington D.C., New York and Philadelphia with needlework replicas of genitalia on their heads. That is so 2016, that super-spreader therapy session for pre- and post-menopausal liberal women, because the ladies are happy, happy, happy! The great p—- grabber is gone, and the blinding light of Biden’s suspiciously perfect dental work will chase away the darkness in the valley.

Biden does seem to be the winner, despite Donald Trump’s legitimate attempts to figure out whether the 600,000-vote margin in Pennsylvania melted away due to actual votes or because some deceased residents of Philadelphia rose up, like characters in the “Spoon River Anthology,” and filled out ballots. I am prepared to accept the election results, although I find the election to have a fishy, unpleasant smell to it, much like the odor which emanates from the Potomac swamp and never disappeared under Trump’s administration.