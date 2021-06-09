CHRISTINE FLOWERS: Why we must rise up and battle anti-Semitism

The fact that the mainstream media has attempted to frame it as a conflict between “Palestinians” and Israel is simply one sign of the bigotry that is perhaps so internalized that not even journalists who think they are acting in good faith recognize it.

Israel was not fighting against “the Palestinians.” Israel was defending itself against a terror group that has been funded as if it were a sovereign nation by other sovereign nations, including Iran and Russia.

But that false moral equivalency is only part of the anti-Semitism.

Many on the left argue that they can’t be anti-Semitic because there are Jews in America, not to mention Israeli human rights organizations, that condemn Israel’s policies in the West Bank and Gaza. That is hopelessly naïve.

The people who are throwing rocks at Jews in New York, and tweeting out as a CNN contributor did that “we need another Hitler,” and driving through the streets with Palestinian flags waving while screaming about apartheid Israel are not interested in politics. They are interested in what Iran’s Mahmoud Ahmadinejad wanted: Removal of the “cancerous tumor” called Israel.