CHRISTINE FLOWERS: With Christmas now over, time to revisit the classics

Lucy specifically told Charlie to find a nice, big, shiny, flashy tree. Lucy was smart, she understood the whole thing about Christmas. She was a great businesswoman. This is the lady who said, “Look, Charlie, let’s face it. We all know that Christmas is a big commercial racket. It’s run by a big eastern syndicate, you know.” And what did Charlie do? That chauvinist white male, he ignored her. He got the tree he wanted. He showed her that her opinion didn’t matter at all. Complete and utter disrespect for her mind, her judgment and her desire.

And then, he essentially forces her to compliment him at the end by agreeing the pathetic little tree he picked wasn’t all that bad. Typical male.

The Grinch Who Stole Christmas

Honestly, the Grinch, who is probably the first asexual non-binary character in children’s literature (unless you count Humpty Dumpty, but this is a Christmas column) was always considered to be a noble person because after stealing all of those things that didn’t belong to him, including the roast beast, he gave it all back. He did it because his heart enlarged three sizes “that day,” which might mean he had an adverse reaction to the vaccine, but that’s another column.